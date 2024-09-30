Taconic Partners, NREA Begin Leasing of 330-Unit Multifamily Project in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors has begun leasing The Ellery, a 330-unit multifamily project in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Handel Architects, The Ellery consists of two interconnected buildings that rise 32 and seven stories at 312 W. 43rd St. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The Ellery also features 28,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a rooftop pool, as well as 42,000 square feet of retail space across two floors. The property is now 50 percent leased, with rents starting at roughly $4,200 per month for a studio apartment.