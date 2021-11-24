REBusinessOnline

Taconic Partners, NREA to Develop 33-Story Multifamily Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

312-West-43rd Street-Manhattan

The new multifamily building at 312 W. 43rd St. in Manhattan will be located at the corner of Eighth Avenue at the nexus of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen.

NEW YORK CITY — Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors (NREA) will develop a 33-story multifamily building at 312 W. 43rd St. in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects, the project will consist of 330 rental units, 40,000 square feet of retail space and 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. The amenity package will include a pool, rooftop terrace, workspaces and private gardens. Avison Young arranged $204 million in construction financing through The Union Labor Life Insurance Co. for the project, completion of which is slated for mid-2024.

