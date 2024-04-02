Tuesday, April 2, 2024
The-Ellery-Manhattan
The Ellery is located at 312 W. 43rd St. at the confluence of Manhattan's Midtown and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Taconic Partners, NREA Underway on 330-Unit Multifamily Project in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors is underway on construction of The Ellery, a 330-unit multifamily project in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Handel Architects, The Ellery will consist of two interconnected buildings that will rise 32 and seven stories at 312 W. 43rd St. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The Ellery will feature 28,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a rooftop pool, as well as 42,000 square feet of retail space across two floors. The development team most recently completed construction of the façade, but a timeline for full completion was not disclosed.

