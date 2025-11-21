TADA Youth Theater Renews 10,000 SF Lease in Manhattan’s NoMad District

NEW YORK CITY — TADA Youth Theater has renewed its 10,000-square-foot lease at 15 W. 28th St. in Manhattan’s NoMad district. The community program that produces original musicals for family audiences and hosts musical classes has occupied space at the building since 2002, and the renewal keeps the tenant in place for another five years. Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow & Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Eshagpour represented the landlord, East Coast Management, on an internal basis.