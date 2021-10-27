REBusinessOnline

Taft Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease at Huntington Center in Downtown Columbus

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Huntington Center is a 1 million-square-foot office tower that is located directly across from the Ohio state capitol building.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Law firm Taft has signed a long-term lease for 50,000 square feet at Huntington Center, a 1 million-square-foot office tower in downtown Columbus. Taft will relocate to the 37-story building in late 2022 and will occupy three floors. Developed by Hines in 1984, Huntington Center is located directly across from Ohio Statehouse, the state capitol building. The property underwent an $18 million renovation in 2019. Collin Wheeler and Brandon Ellis of CBRE represented Hines in the lease transaction. Jeff Carey of JLL represented Taft.

