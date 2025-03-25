Tag Wall Signs 26,336 SF Office Sublease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Creative design and branding agency Tag Wall has signed a 26,366-square-foot office sublease at 1745 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire eighth floor of the 26-story, 780,525-square-foot building. Richard Bernstein, Adam Ardise, Stephen Bellwood, Lei-Lani Keelan and Troy Elias of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, Penguin Random House, in the sublease negotiations. Matt Astrachan, Ben Bass, Harrison Potter and Kate Roush of JLL represented Tag Wall. Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate owns 1745 Broadway.