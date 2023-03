TUCSON, ARIZ. — Tahl Machine, which provides parts for mechanical and electronic equipment, has renewed its lease for 10,500 square feet of industrial space at Tucson Industrial Center.

The space is located at 4151 E. Tennessee St., Suites 239 and 257 in Tucson. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord in this transaction.