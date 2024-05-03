Friday, May 3, 2024
1899 L in Washington, D.C.’s Restaurant Row was renovated in 2022.
Taicoon Property Partners Acquires 152,000 SF Office Building in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Taicoon Property Partners has acquired 1899 L, a 152,000-square-foot office building situated along Restaurant Row in Washington, D.C. The property was renovated in 2022, with improvements to the main lobby, elevator cabs, HVAC, conference center, fitness center and bike room. The buyer plans to implement further renovations, including an updated façade, enhanced restrooms and common areas, redesigned retail storefronts and modernization of the amenities and infrastructure.

Charlie Smiroldo and Matt Pacinelli of Stream Realty Partners represented Taicoon in the transaction. Stream also serves as the leasing agent for the building, which features available suites ranging from 2,500 to 13,000 square feet. Collins Ege and Bradley Allen of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.

