Tailift Material Handling Signs 37,502 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — Tailift Material Handling, a subsidiary of Toyota specializing in small industrial vehicles such as forklifts and pallet trucks, has signed a 37,502-square-foot industrial lease at Interwood Distribution Center, a 341,692-square-foot development in Houston. The two-building property was completed in 2020. A joint venture between Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and GID Real Estate Investments owns the property.