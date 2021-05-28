REBusinessOnline

Tailift Material Handling Signs 37,502 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — Tailift Material Handling, a subsidiary of Toyota specializing in small industrial vehicles such as forklifts and pallet trucks, has signed a 37,502-square-foot industrial lease at Interwood Distribution Center, a 341,692-square-foot development in Houston. The two-building property was completed in 2020. A joint venture between Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and GID Real Estate Investments owns the property.

