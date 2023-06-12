Monday, June 12, 2023
The 14,000-square-foot TailoredSpace cowering location will be at 27131 Calle Arroyo in San Juan Capistrano, California.
TailoredSpace to Open 14,000 SF Coworking Site in San Juan Capistrano, California

by Jeff Shaw

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. — TailoredSpace is scheduled to open its newest location in San Juan Capistrano this September. The 14,000-square-foot space will be located at 27131 Calle Arroyo. 

TailoredSpace has targeted suburban communities with high per-capita income, easy freeway access and walkable retail amenities. TailoredSpace will be the first fully amenitized coworking operation in San Juan Capistrano, according to the company. This lack of supply has resulted in significant pre-leasing activity for the campus.

