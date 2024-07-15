Tailwind Group Acquires 192-Unit Student Housing Property in Lawrence, Kansas

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Tailwind Group has acquired The Reserve on West 31st, a 192-unit student housing property located 1.5 miles from The University of Kansas in Lawrence. Built in 1999, the community features a mix of three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a study lounge, pool, fitness center and picnic area. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett and Ben Harkrider of Newmark arranged a structured equity facility on behalf of Tailwind to finance student housing acquisitions nationwide. Tailwind leveraged the facility to complete the acquisition of The Reserve on West 31st and plans to make capital improvements to the property.