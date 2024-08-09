Tailwind Group Acquires 480-Bed Student Housing Community Near Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Tailwind Group and its partners have acquired Campus Trails, a 480-bed student housing community located near the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville. The property features 156 units in two- and four-bedroom layouts.

Tailwind plans to implement renovations at the community over the next 12 months, including strategic unit upgrades, repurposing interior and exterior amenity spaces and general property enhancements. Plans also include a rebranding this fall.

William Vonderfecht of CBRE brokered the transaction, which marks Tailwind’s fourth student housing acquisition this year. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.