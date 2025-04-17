Thursday, April 17, 2025
The Beacon, which offers 576 beds for students attending Auburn University, will be rebranded The Quarters Auburn this fall.
Tailwind Group Acquires 576-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

by John Nelson

AUBURN, ALA. — Tailwind Group has acquired The Beacon, a 576-bed student housing community located near the Auburn University campus in Alabama. Ryan Lang of Newmark brokered the acquisition of the property from an undisclosed seller. The sales price was not released.

The garden-style community offers 180 units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include shuttle service to campus, a pet park, swimming pool, sundeck, outdoor grill station, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor fireplace, sand volleyball court, computer lab, study room, coffee bar and a package room.

The new ownership plans to renovate the community this fall, with updates planned for the clubhouse as well as shared amenity spaces and the property’s exterior. The community will also be rebranded The Quarters Auburn.

