REBusinessOnline

Tailwind Group Acquires 628-Bed Student Housing Property Near Texas A&M University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

Campus-Crossings-on-Marion-Pugh-College-Station

Campus Crossings on Marion Pugh in College Station totals 628 beds.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Tailwind Group has acquired Campus Crossings on Marion Pugh, a 628-bed student housing property located near Texas A&M University in College Station. The community comprises 30 residential buildings offering a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Shared amenities include two pools, a clubhouse, business center, dog park, fire pits and barbecue grills, as well as sand volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. The new ownership has plans to rebrand the property and invest in significant capital improvements. Campus Apartments sold the property. Brandon Buell of Berkadia brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  