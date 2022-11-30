Tailwind Group Acquires 628-Bed Student Housing Property Near Texas A&M University

Campus Crossings on Marion Pugh in College Station totals 628 beds.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Tailwind Group has acquired Campus Crossings on Marion Pugh, a 628-bed student housing property located near Texas A&M University in College Station. The community comprises 30 residential buildings offering a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Shared amenities include two pools, a clubhouse, business center, dog park, fire pits and barbecue grills, as well as sand volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. The new ownership has plans to rebrand the property and invest in significant capital improvements. Campus Apartments sold the property. Brandon Buell of Berkadia brokered the deal.