Tailwind Group Acquires 670-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — The Tailwind Group has acquired Ozark Villas, a 670-bed student housing community located near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. The 213-unit property was acquired from Fountain Residential Partners for an undisclosed price. Teddy Leatherman of JLL brokered the transaction. Upon closing, the community was rebranded College Town Fayetteville.

The new ownership has plans to begin major exterior renovations at the property imminently. Shared amenities at the community include a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, billiards, a fitness center, dog park, basketball court, sand volleyball court, collaborative study spaces, private study rooms, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.