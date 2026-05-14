Tailwind Group Buys 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near Baylor University, Plans Renovation

WACO, TEXAS — Tailwind Group has acquired The Outpost Waco, a 543-bed student housing community located near the Baylor University campus, with plans to commence renovations in June. Capital improvements will include a redesigned clubhouse with a modern lounge and gaming areas, dedicated study zones and private conference rooms; the addition of a new 24-hour market; improved technology throughout the community; and a complete refresh of the property’s fitness center with increased space, new equipment and a spa-style sauna. The community’s exterior is also set to undergo upgrades, including renewed pool areas with new furniture and grills, revitalized outdoor recreational facilities, updated landscaping and improvements to the building’s exteriors. Renovations are scheduled for completion by this November. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released.