Tailwind Investment Buys 168-Unit Vista Grande Active Adult Community in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Mexico, Seniors Housing, Western

Vista-Grande-Rio-Rancho-NM

Located in Rio Rancho, N.M., Vista Grande features 168 apartments for active adults.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — California-based Tailwind Investment Group has acquired Vista Grande, an active adult community located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Aspen, Colo.-based Cooper Street Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1972 on 10.9 acres, the 107,216-square-foot Vista Grande features 168 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 456 square feet to 807 square feet. At the time of sale, the community was fully leased.

Cynthia Meister, Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn and Jesse Hudson of Northmarq’s Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal. The transaction marks Tailwind Investment Group’s first purchase in New Mexico.

