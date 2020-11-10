REBusinessOnline

Tailwind Real Estate Equities, Gulf Corp. Underway on 300,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Laredo

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Tailwind-II-Logistics-Center-Laredo

Tailwind II Logistics Center in Laredo is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Tailwind Real Estate Equities and Dallas-based Gulf Corp. is underway on construction of Tailwind II Logistics Center, a 300,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility in the South Texas city of Laredo. Tailwind II Logistics Center will feature 36-foot clear heights, 112 dock-high doors, 140 car parking spaces and 199 trailer parking spaces. CBRE is handling leasing of the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

Featured Properties  