Tailwind Real Estate Equities, Gulf Corp. Underway on 300,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Laredo

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Tailwind II Logistics Center in Laredo is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Tailwind Real Estate Equities and Dallas-based Gulf Corp. is underway on construction of Tailwind II Logistics Center, a 300,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility in the South Texas city of Laredo. Tailwind II Logistics Center will feature 36-foot clear heights, 112 dock-high doors, 140 car parking spaces and 199 trailer parking spaces. CBRE is handling leasing of the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2021.