REBusinessOnline

Tailwinds Development to Build Publix Grocery Store Near Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Tailwinds Development LLC will develop a Publix-anchored shopping center within Champions Crossing in Davenport. The grocery store is slated to open in summer 2021. The new Publix will be located at 1200 Champions Drive, 30 miles southwest of downtown Orlando. Ali Mushtaq of SVN Florida represented the property owner, Savi Tri-County LLC, in the lease negotiations. According to Mushtaq, there is 7,121 square feet available for in-line leasing and 5,415 square feet available at an outparcel at the shopping center development. Champions Crossing is a master-planned development, which upon completion will feature retail, restaurant and office space. The 110-room WoodSpring Suites hotel opened in 2019, as well as the 326-unit Champions Vue Apartments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business