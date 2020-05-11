Tailwinds Development to Build Publix Grocery Store Near Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Tailwinds Development LLC will develop a Publix-anchored shopping center within Champions Crossing in Davenport. The grocery store is slated to open in summer 2021. The new Publix will be located at 1200 Champions Drive, 30 miles southwest of downtown Orlando. Ali Mushtaq of SVN Florida represented the property owner, Savi Tri-County LLC, in the lease negotiations. According to Mushtaq, there is 7,121 square feet available for in-line leasing and 5,415 square feet available at an outparcel at the shopping center development. Champions Crossing is a master-planned development, which upon completion will feature retail, restaurant and office space. The 110-room WoodSpring Suites hotel opened in 2019, as well as the 326-unit Champions Vue Apartments.