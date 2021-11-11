Taiwan-Based Investor Purchases Mixed-Use Project in Arcadia, California for $39.2M

Located at 57 Wheeler Ave. in Arcadia, Calif., the mixed-use property features 38 apartments and 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

ARCADIA, CALIF. — A private investor from Taiwan has acquired a mixed-use residential and retail property, located at 57 Wheeler Ave. in Arcadia, from a local developer for $39.2 million.

Joyce Goldstein and Eric Chen of CBRE represented the buyer and the seller in the deal.

Completed in 2019, the property features 38 apartments and 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, which Universal Bank and Tap Lounge occupy. Community amenities include elevators, an outdoor barbecue area and courtyard, ample guest parking, storage spaces and electric vehicle charging stations. Apartments offer double vanities, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and in-unit washers/dryers.