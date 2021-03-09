Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Chicago Stadiums to be at 20 Percent Capacity on Opening Day

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to open Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field to White Sox and Cubs fans on each team’s Opening Day in April as part of the city’s “Open Chicago” efforts. The ballparks will be open at 20 percent capacity. Lightfoot evaluated capacity and restrictions in partnership with the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Major League Baseball Association. Last week, the mayor increased indoor capacity at bars, restaurants and other businesses to 50 percent, citing sustained progress in reopening metrics.

Guranteed Rate Field, home to the Chicago White Sox on the South Side, normally seats just over 40,000 guests. The reopening capacity will be limited to 8,122 fans with at least six feet between parties. White Sox Opening Day is Thursday, April 8.

Wrigley Field, home to the storied Chicago Cubs, has a normal capacity of 41,374 fans. It will be limited to 8,274 guests per game. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 1.

According to the city, there is potential to increase capacity at the ballparks as vaccination and recovery efforts continue. In the same vein, a spike in COVID-19 cases could result in ballparks, bars, restaurants and businesses closing in order to reduce outbreaks.