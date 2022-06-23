Takeda Signs 600,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Cambridge’s Kendall Square Area
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda has signed a 600,000-square-foot life sciences lease in Cambridge’s Kendall Square neighborhood. Takeda will occupy the entirety of the 16-story building at 585 Third St., which is being developed by San Diego-based REIT BioMed Realty and is slated for a 2026 completion. CBT Architects designed the facility, which will include 15,000 square feet of flexible space and a 300-seat theater, both of which will be open to the public. CBRE represented BioMed Realty in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented Takeda.
