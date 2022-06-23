Takeda Signs 600,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Cambridge’s Kendall Square Area

BioMed and Takeda expect the new life sciences building at 585 Third St. in Cambridge to achieve LEED Gold or higher certification.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda has signed a 600,000-square-foot life sciences lease in Cambridge’s Kendall Square neighborhood. Takeda will occupy the entirety of the 16-story building at 585 Third St., which is being developed by San Diego-based REIT BioMed Realty and is slated for a 2026 completion. CBT Architects designed the facility, which will include 15,000 square feet of flexible space and a 300-seat theater, both of which will be open to the public. CBRE represented BioMed Realty in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented Takeda.