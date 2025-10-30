Thursday, October 30, 2025
TakeOff Adventure Park to Open 60,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Pasadena, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PASADENA, TEXAS — TakeOff Adventure Park will open a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue at Fairmont Parkway Shopping Center in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. The space was formerly occupied by Palace Social, and the venue will feature a ninja course, foam pit, climbing walls, trampolines, arcade and party rooms. David Meyers and Alyx Penland of NewQuest represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Cesar Miranda of KW Commercial Signature Realty represented the tenant.Construction is underway, and the opening is slated for next spring.

