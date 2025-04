PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Takoro Sports, a Taiwanese entertainment concept centered on baseball, will open a 20,000-square-foot venue in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The facility will be constructed via ground lease within Stone Hill Town Center and will feature high-tech batting and pitching cages, various simulators, arcade games and food-and-beverage options. NewQuest owns Stone Hill Town Center. A tentative opening date was not disclosed.