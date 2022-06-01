Talia Jevan Properties Sells Optum Center Office Building in Phoenix for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Healthcare, Office, Western

Optum Center in Phoenix features 81,907 square feet of office and medical space.

PHOENIX — Vancouver, Canada-based Talia Jevan Properties has completed the sale of Optum Center, a Class A multi-tenant office and medical building located at 20414 N. 27th Ave. in Phoenix. Cleveland-based Woodside Health Development acquired the property for $20 million.

Built in 2008, the 81,907-square-foot Optum Center also includes a five-and-a-half level parking garage. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent leased. The building features an extensive glass curtain wall and ribbon windows.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover, Alexandra Loye and Steve Lindley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.