Talis Biomedical Signs 26,432 SF Life Sciences Lease at Chicago’s Fulton Labs

CHICAGO — Talis Biomedical Corp. is the latest company to join the tenant lineup at Trammell Crow Co.’s Fulton Labs development in Chicago. Talis will occupy 26,432 square feet of advanced lab, office and chemical storage space. Other tenants at the property include Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Portal Innovations. Fulton Labs totals 725,000 square feet across two buildings, the second of which is slated for completion in early 2022. The first building is immediately available for occupancy. David Saad and Chad Freese of CBRE represented Talis in the lease transaction.