Talley Riggins Breaks Ground on 20,130 SF Shops at Creekside Project in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Development of Shops at Creekside in Frisco wlill consist of two phases totaling 13,250 and 6,880 square feet, respectively.

FRISCO, TEXAS — General contractor Talley Riggins Construction Group has broken ground on Shops at Creekside, a 20,130-square-foot retail project located at 13030 Preston Road in Frisco. Cross Architects is designing the project, and AOS Panther Creek LLC is the developer. Inroads Realty is leasing the project and has already secured commitments from Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, Domino’s Pizza and a general dentistry practice. Construction of Phase I, which centers on the 13,250-square-foot main building, is underway. Construction of Phase II, which will feature a 6,880-square-foot building that could become a build-to-suit, is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.