Talley Riggins Breaks Ground on 83,000 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The new industrial building at 8480 Esters Blvd. in Dallas will total 83,000 square feet.

DALLAS — General contractor Talley Riggins Construction Group has broken ground on an 83,000-square-foot industrial building at 8480 Esters Blvd., north of DFW International Airport in Dallas. Designed by Blackbird Studio Architects, the building will be situated within a 340,000-square-foot development and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter. PS Business Parks Inc. is the developer. Stream Realty Partners is providing construction management services.

Featured Properties  