Talley Riggins Breaks Ground on 83,000 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

DALLAS — General contractor Talley Riggins Construction Group has broken ground on an 83,000-square-foot industrial building at 8480 Esters Blvd., north of DFW International Airport in Dallas. Designed by Blackbird Studio Architects, the building will be situated within a 340,000-square-foot development and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter. PS Business Parks Inc. is the developer. Stream Realty Partners is providing construction management services.