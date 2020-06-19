Talley Riggins Construction Breaks Ground on 7,630 SF Church in Melissa, Texas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Melissa United Methodist Church, located northeast of Dallas, is expected to be complete in January 2021.

MELISSA, TEXAS — General contractor Talley Riggins Construction Group has broken ground on Melissa United Methodist Church, a 7,630-square-foot civic project that will be located about 45 miles northeast of Dallas. The church will feature an open worship space that can house up to 329 people and a nursery. Shanks Architects designed the project, which will be situated on 5.5 acres and is expected to be complete in January 2021.