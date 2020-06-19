REBusinessOnline

Talley Riggins Construction Breaks Ground on 7,630 SF Church in Melissa, Texas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Melissa-United-Methodist-Church

Melissa United Methodist Church, located northeast of Dallas, is expected to be complete in January 2021.

MELISSA, TEXAS — General contractor Talley Riggins Construction Group has broken ground on Melissa United Methodist Church, a 7,630-square-foot civic project that will be located about 45 miles northeast of Dallas. The church will feature an open worship space that can house up to 329 people and a nursery. Shanks Architects designed the project, which will be situated on 5.5 acres and is expected to be complete in January 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jun
24
Webinar: Best Practices for Re-Activating Student Housing Amenities
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  