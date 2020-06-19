Talley Riggins Construction Breaks Ground on 7,630 SF Church in Melissa, Texas
MELISSA, TEXAS — General contractor Talley Riggins Construction Group has broken ground on Melissa United Methodist Church, a 7,630-square-foot civic project that will be located about 45 miles northeast of Dallas. The church will feature an open worship space that can house up to 329 people and a nursery. Shanks Architects designed the project, which will be situated on 5.5 acres and is expected to be complete in January 2021.
