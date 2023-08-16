Talley Riggins Construction Expands Headquarters Facility in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Talley Riggins Construction Group has expanded its headquarters facility at Campbell Creative Center, a 96,991-square-foot industrial flex property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The general contractor now occupies 13,858 square feet after signing a co-terminus lease for 3,832 square feet of contiguous space. Jared Laake and Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Kennington Campbell LLC, in the lease negotiations. Chris Wright of JLL represented Talley Riggins.