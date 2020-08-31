Talonvest Arranges $12.7M in Refinancing Loans for Self-Storage Properties in Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, Texas

AUSTIN AND SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Talonvest Capital Inc. has arranged two bridge loans totaling $12.7 million for the refinancing of two self-storage facilities in Texas. The properties total 1,339 units across 161,670 net rentable square feet. One of the properties is located at 11000 Lakeline Blvd. in Austin, and the other is located at 2030 E. Continental Blvd. in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the funds to the borrower, a partnership between Houston-based self-storage developer The Jenkins Organization and its private equity partner, Clark Investment Group.