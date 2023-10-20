Talonvest Arranges $13.8M Construction Loan for Long Island Self-Storage Facility

SYOSSET, N.Y. — California-based boutique advisory firm Talonvest Capital has arranged a $13.8 million construction loan for a self-storage facility in the Long Island community of Syosset. The facility will consist of 1,025 climate-controlled units and 86 drive-up units for a total of 103,440 net rentable square feet. John Chase, Kim Bishop, Ivan Viramontes and Lauren Maehler of Talonvest arranged the loan, which carried a five-year term and four years of interest-only payments, through an undisclosed commercial bank. The borrower and developer is Barone Management. Delivery is slated for late 2024.