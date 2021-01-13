REBusinessOnline

Talonvest Arranges $15.6M Acquisition Loan for Metro Boston Self-Storage Facility

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Self-Storage

Needham-Self-Storage

The newly acquired self-storage facility in Needham totals 92,500 net rentable square feet across 970 units.

NEEDHAM, MASS. — Talonvest Capital, a mortgage banking firm focused on the self-storage sector, has arranged a $15.6 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 970-unit facility in Needham, a western suburb of Boston. The property was built on 1.9 acres in 2020 and spans 92,500 net rentable square feet. Eric Snyder, Erich Pryor, David DiRienzo, Lauren Maehler and Jim Davies of Talonvest arranged the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Westport Properties Inc. and investment management firm Heitman.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  