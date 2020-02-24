Talonvest Arranges $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of Self-Storage Facility in Norwalk, Connecticut

Secure Self Storage offers 766 storage units.

NORWALK, CONN. — Talonvest Capital Inc., a California-based self-storage advisory firm, has arranged a $16.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Secure Self Storage, a 766-unit facility in Norwalk, an eastern suburb of Stamford. A Midwest-based bank provided the 42-month loan, which carried 36 months of interest-only payments. Located at 587 Connecticut Ave., the property totals 72,490 square feet. Eric Snyder, Kim Bishop and Jim Davis led the Talonvest team that arranged the loan. A joint venture between TVG Partners and Clark Investment Group was the borrower.