Talonvest Arranges $59.5M Loan for Refinancing of Three Self-Storage Facilities in New York

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast, Self-Storage

Extra-Space-Storage-Hewlett-New-York

Pictured is the newly constructed Extra Space Storage in Hewlett, located on Long Island.

OCEANSIDE, GARDEN CITY AND HEWLETT, N.Y. — Mortgage banking firm Talonvest Capital LLC has arranged a $59.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of three self-storage facilities in New York. The newly constructed properties total 246,248 net rentable square feet and are located in the Long Island hamlets of Oceanside, Garden City and Hewlett. Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage operates the properties. The nonrecourse loan featured a 48-month term with extension options and a loan-to-value ratio of 80 percent. The borrower was Illinois-based LSC Development. The direct lender was not disclosed.

