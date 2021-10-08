Talonvest Capital Arranges $118.2M Loan for Refinancing of New York City Self-Storage Portfolio

IRVINE, CALIF. — Talonvest Capital Inc., a California-based boutique financial advisory firm, has arranged a $118.2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four self-storage facilities located in and around New York City. The properties, which total 320,819 net rentable square feet across 5,148 units, are located in Brooklyn, Long Island City (Queens), Yonkers and White Plains. The portfolio also included 12,380 square feet of commercial space. An undisclosed global investment management firm provided the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan to the borrower, self-storage owner-operator Clutter Inc. Jim Davies, Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, David DiRienzo and Tom Sherlock of Talonvest handled the debt placement.