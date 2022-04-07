Talonvest Capital Arranges $23.1M Acquisition Loan for Metro Boston Self-Storage Facility

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Self-Storage

QUINCY, MASS. — Boutique commercial advisory firm Talonvest Capital has arranged a $23.1 million acquisition loan for a 1,351-unit self-storage facility located in the southern Boston suburb of Quincy. The climate-controlled property spans 103,562 net rentable square feet. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the nonrecourse loan, which carried a four-year term and three years of interest-only payments, on behalf of the borrower, Madison Capital Group.