Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheastSelf-Storage

Talonvest Capital Arranges $27.8M Bridge Loan for Long Island Self-Storage Facility

by Taylor Williams

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — Boutique financial advisory firm Talonvest Capital has arranged $27.8 million bridge loan for GoodFriend Storage North Fork, a self-storage facility located in the Long Island community of Cutchogue. The borrower, GoodFriend Storage, will use the proceeds to partially fund an expansion project, retire existing debt and support the lease-up of the expansion. The facility currently features 690 climate-controlled units, 213 non-climate-controlled units and 87 warehouse/portable units for a total of 123,174 net rentable square feet. Britt Taylor, Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, Ivan Viramontes and Lauren Maehler of Talonvest arranged the financing through an undisclosed direct lender.

You may also like

RISE Receives Approval for 750,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

PX4 Development Buys Long Island Hotel for $15M,...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $8.3M Sale of Industrial...

Nordstrom Rack to Open 24,000 SF Store in...

ViaWest, Willmeng Break Ground on 1.2 MSF First...

Red Rock Developments Underway on 946,400 SF Spec...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 922,444 SF Industrial Facility in...

Venture One Purchases 63,382 SF Industrial Building in...

Multifamily Internet Connectivity: Planning for the Future