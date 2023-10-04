Talonvest Capital Arranges $27.8M Bridge Loan for Long Island Self-Storage Facility

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — Boutique financial advisory firm Talonvest Capital has arranged $27.8 million bridge loan for GoodFriend Storage North Fork, a self-storage facility located in the Long Island community of Cutchogue. The borrower, GoodFriend Storage, will use the proceeds to partially fund an expansion project, retire existing debt and support the lease-up of the expansion. The facility currently features 690 climate-controlled units, 213 non-climate-controlled units and 87 warehouse/portable units for a total of 123,174 net rentable square feet. Britt Taylor, Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, Ivan Viramontes and Lauren Maehler of Talonvest arranged the financing through an undisclosed direct lender.