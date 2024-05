HAWTHORNE, CALIF. — Talonvest Capital has closed a $36.8 million bridge loan for a self-storage facility in Hawthorne, in the South Bay region of metro Los Angeles. The borrower is 1784 Holdings.

The nonrecourse bridge loan includes a three-year term with two extension options and full-term interest-only payments. The financing was funded by a unique lending program.

Jim Davies, Britt Taylor Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock and Lauren Maehler of Talonvest represented the borrower.