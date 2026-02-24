Tuesday, February 24, 2026
StorQuest-Denver-CO
Pictured is a StorQuest Self-Storage facility in Denver. (Photo courtesy of Talonvest Capital)
Talonvest Capital Arranges $42.6M in Financing for Three Western Self-Storage Properties

by Amy Works

HAWTHORNE, CALIF., WAIPAHU, HAWAII, AND DENVER — Talonvest Capital has arranged $42.6 million in permanent financing across three self-storage properties on behalf of The William Warren Group. The sponsor is a privately held national real estate investment firm specializing in self-storage development, acquisition and management.

The financing includes:

  • A $25 million permanent loan for a Class A self-storage facility managed by StorQuest Self Storage in Hawthorne: The property offers 1,261 units totaling 113,745 net rentable square feet. A life insurance company lender provided the five-year permanent loan, which includes full-term interest-only payments.
  • A $9 million permanent loan for a Class A self-storage facility in Waipahu: Executed through the CMBS market, the 10-year, nonrecourse loan features interest-only payments.
  • An $8.6 million permanent loan for a Class self-storage property in Denver: The loan was executed through the CMBS market and structured as 10-year, nonrecourse with interest-only payments.

