Talonvest Capital Arranges $45M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility in Goleta, California

GOLETA, CALIF. — Talonvest Capital has arranged a $45 million senior bridge loan to refinance a self-storage property owned by 1784 Holdings, a national self-storage owner and developer. Located in Goleta, the property comprises 95,523 net rentable square feet across 972 climate-controlled self-storage units. Extra Space Storage manages the asset. Tom Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Nathan Lefevre and Mason Brusseau of Talonvest arranged the financing, which features a bridge loan with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options.