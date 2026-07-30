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Extra-Space-Storage-Goleta-CA
The 972-unit self-storage facility in Goleta, Calif., is owned by 1784 Holdings and managed by Extra Space Storage. (Photo courtesy of Talonvest Capital)
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansSelf-StorageWestern

Talonvest Capital Arranges $45M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility in Goleta, California

by Amy Works

GOLETA, CALIF. — Talonvest Capital has arranged a $45 million senior bridge loan to refinance a self-storage property owned by 1784 Holdings, a national self-storage owner and developer. Located in Goleta, the property comprises 95,523 net rentable square feet across 972 climate-controlled self-storage units. Extra Space Storage manages the asset. Tom Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Nathan Lefevre and Mason Brusseau of Talonvest arranged the financing, which features a bridge loan with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options.

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