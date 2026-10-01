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IndustrialLoansSelf-StorageTexas

Talonvest Capital Arranges $47.7M Permanent Loan for Texas Self-Storage Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Talonvest Capital, a California-based intermediary, has arranged a $47.7 million permanent loan for a portfolio of six self-storage facilities in Texas. The number of units was not disclosed, but the portfolio spans more than 600,000 net rentable square feet. The facilities are located in Austin, McKinney, Frisco, Houston and Bee Cave. The borrower was a partnership between The Jenkins Organization, a Houston-based owner-operator, and Kansas-based Clark Investment Group The direct lender was not disclosed.

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