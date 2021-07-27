REBusinessOnline

Talonvest Capital Secures $45.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Project in Bethesda, Maryland

Upon completion, the self-storage facility in Bethesda will feature a 131,559 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space in approximately 1,560 units across nine levels.

BETHESDA, MD. — Talonvest Capital Inc. has secured a $45.5 million construction loan to fund the ground-up development of a self-storage facility in Bethesda. Upon completion, the self-storage facility will feature a 131,559 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space in approximately 1,560 units across nine levels. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

The loan features a low interest rate, a three-year term with an extension option and prepayment flexibility. Jim Davies, Erich Pryor, Mason Brusseau and Tom Sherlock of Talonvest secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, 1784 Capital Holdings, which is a self-storage developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Talonvest Capital is an Irvine, Calif.-based real estate firm that provides advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally.

