Talos Holdings Sells Multifamily Community Near Pensacola Beach for $60.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2017, The Sound at Navarre Beach is located at 7381 Navarre Parkway on 15.5 acres.

NAVARRE, FLA. — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Talos Holdings has sold The Sound at Navarre Beach, a 250-unit apartment community in Navarre, about 17.4 miles east of Pensacola Beach. The Brookview Cos. purchased the property for $60.5 million. Luis Elorza, Justin Hofford, Trevor Koskovich and Jesse Hudson of NorthMarq represented Talos in the transaction.

Built in 2017, The Sound at Navarre Beach is located at 7381 Navarre Parkway on 15.5 acres. The property includes 52 percent one-bedroom apartments, 40 percent two-bedroom units and 8 percent three-bedroom units with an average size of 887 square feet.

Community amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen with grills, clubhouse with coffee bar and business center, fitness center, garage parking and a community bark park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, shaker-style cabinets, pendant lighting, balcony/patio and plantation-style blinds.

The Sound at Navarre Beach is situated about 26.1 miles from Pensacola Christian College, 4.7 miles from Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center and 26.9 miles from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.