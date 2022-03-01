Tamarack Investments Buys 212,740 SF Warehouse in Dalton, Georgia

The property, 1505 Coronet Drive, is a vacant 212,740-square-foot warehouse in Dalton.

DALTON, GA. — Atlanta-based Tamarack Investments has bought 1505 Coronet Drive, a vacant 212,740-square-foot warehouse in Dalton. David Nixon and Rob Kruer of CBRE represented the seller, Victory Carpet, and procured the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 1996, the building features 31-foot clear heights, 50-foot by 60-foot column spacing, 25 dock positions and 6,000 square feet of open-plan offices with floor to ceiling glass. Extensive renovations are already underway on the building. Upon completion, the facility will become the new home of Florida-based Q.E.P. Co. Inc., a global provider of flooring and flooring installation solutions.