REBusinessOnline

Tamarack Investments Buys 212,740 SF Warehouse in Dalton, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

1505 Coronet Drive

The property, 1505 Coronet Drive, is a vacant 212,740-square-foot warehouse in Dalton.

DALTON, GA. — Atlanta-based Tamarack Investments has bought 1505 Coronet Drive, a vacant 212,740-square-foot warehouse in Dalton. David Nixon and Rob Kruer of CBRE represented the seller, Victory Carpet, and procured the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 1996, the building features 31-foot clear heights, 50-foot by 60-foot column spacing, 25 dock positions and 6,000 square feet of open-plan offices with floor to ceiling glass. Extensive renovations are already underway on the building. Upon completion, the facility will become the new home of Florida-based Q.E.P. Co. Inc., a global provider of flooring and flooring installation solutions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  