REBusinessOnline

Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas Lease 298,000 SF at Midtown Tampa for New Headquarters

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas have signed a deal with Bromley Cos. to occupy the 298,000-square-foot anchor space at 1 Midtown Place in Tampa. Beginning in 2025, the companies will own 11 floors of the building, construction of which will start in early 2023. Bromley is developing the 17-story building, which will be situated within the 23-acre mixed-use Midtown Tampa development, with Highwood Properties. Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas currently occupy TECO Plaza at 702 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa, which has been home to the companies since 1981.

