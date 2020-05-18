Tampa General, Kindred Healthcare Unveil Plans for New $35M Rehabilitation Hospital in Tampa

The building will be located on West Kennedy Boulevard between Oregon and Willow avenues, two miles west of downtown Tampa and one mile west of the University of Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa General Hospital and Kindred Healthcare have formed a joint venture to develop and operate a $35 million, 59-bed hospital in Tampa. The building will be located on West Kennedy Boulevard between Oregon and Willow avenues, two miles west of downtown Tampa and one mile west of the University of Tampa. The joint venture plans to break ground this summer with an expected completion date in fall 2021. Kindred will operate the day-to-day operations of the hospital. The developers expect to employ more than 140 people. The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will care for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, injury to the brain or spinal cord and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. The new facility will feature all private rooms and will also have a secured brain injury unit with private dining and a therapy gym.