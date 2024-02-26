Monday, February 26, 2024
Phase II of Canopy at West River is scheduled for completion in November 2025.
Tampa Housing Authority, Related Urban Break Ground on 188-Unit Affordable Housing Community

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa Housing Authority, in partnership with Related Urban Development Group — the affordable and workforce housing arm of Related Group — has broken ground on the second phase of Canopy at West River, a fully affordable housing community in West Tampa. Phase II will comprise one five-story building and one three-story building, located at 1103 W. Main St. and 1102 W. Chestnut St., respectively.

Dubbed Tower 3 and Tower 4, the buildings will total 188 units. Tower 3 will offer 158 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and Tower 4 will feature 30 units in three- and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the properties will include a fitness center, business center, community rooms and a courtyard with social spaces.

Development funding for the project totals $68.3 million. Sources include the Housing Finance Authority of Hillsborough County, Bank of America, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Co. and the Florida Housing Finance Corp.’s SAIL, ELI and NHTF funds. Phase I of Canopy at West River is scheduled to open in the second quarter of this year, with Phase II expected to be completed in November 2025.

