Sage West Loop rises 18 stories at 1044 W. Van Buren St.
Tandem Partners Opens 196-Unit Sage West Loop Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Tandem Partners has opened Sage West Loop, a 196-unit luxury apartment tower rising 18 stories in Chicago’s West Loop. KTGY served as the architect for the project, which features amenities such as coworking spaces, a fitness center, game room and outdoor terrace. Units come in studios, one- and two-bedroom layouts and range from 439 to 1,073 square feet. There is also 1,806 square feet of retail space and 70 parking spaces. Residents can now earn up to two months of free rent on select units, according to the property’s website. Monthly rents start at $1,595.

