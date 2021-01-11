Tanenbaum Equity Partners Buys Portfolio of Government-Leased Office Properties for $106.5M

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tanenbaum Equity Partners (TEP), a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based Gardner Tanenbaum, has purchased a portfolio of 42 federally leased properties in 11 states for $106.5 million. Most of the buildings, which collectively total 573,000 square feet, were constructed as build-to-suits for government agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the Veterans Administration. A Dallas-based team of Sunny Sajnani, Todd McNeill and Brandon Wilhite of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing through Arkansas-based Centennial Bank on behalf of TEP. A Colliers International team led by Geoff Ficke represented TEP in the sale.